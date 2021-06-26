Conceal Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17,835.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $17,835.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded 59.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,333.79 or 0.99937963 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00028791 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00351419 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00386109 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.02 or 0.00692165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00053847 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,178,995 coins and its circulating supply is 11,572,746 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.