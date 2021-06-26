Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Conduent stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38. Conduent has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 53,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

