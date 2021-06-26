ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNOB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38. ConnectOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $64.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.15 million. Research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after purchasing an additional 267,377 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 698,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after purchasing an additional 123,470 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $2,021,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 77,802 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 675,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 64,986 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.