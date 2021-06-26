Contrasting Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) & Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Leaf Group has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Leaf Group and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leaf Group -1.94% -7.40% -3.79% Verisk Analytics 25.16% 33.51% 11.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leaf Group and Verisk Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leaf Group $212.06 million 1.44 -$8.86 million N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $2.78 billion 10.17 $712.70 million $5.04 34.66

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Leaf Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Leaf Group and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leaf Group 0 3 0 0 2.00 Verisk Analytics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Leaf Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.12%. Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $203.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.34%. Given Verisk Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Leaf Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of Leaf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Leaf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Leaf Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the wall art, home dÃ©cor, and tech and apparel accessories categories. It also provides SaatchiArt.com and its related art fair event brand, which is an online art gallery where a global community of artists exhibit and sell their original artwork directly to consumers. The Media segment offers Well+Good, a health and wellness media brand that offers journalistic approach to content; and Livestrong.com, a destination and action-oriented community, as well as mobile applications, such as MyPlate that monitor users' health, fitness, and life achievements. This segment also provides Hunker, a home design media site for enabling first-time homeowners enhance their homes with practical solutions, home tours, and design advice for people; and Only In Your State, a US-focused local attractions and review site, which highlights small businesses, hidden gems, and natural wonders for the audience. In addition, this segment offers content creation, traffic source, mobile application, and monetization services; and develops partner sites. It sells its products through wholesale channels to trade and hospitality clients, as well as through retail distribution partners. The company was formerly known as Demand Media, Inc. and changed its name to Leaf Group Ltd. in November 2016. Leaf Group Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers. It also develops machine learned and artificially intelligent models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers benchmarking, decisioning algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

