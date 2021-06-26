CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.63.

Several brokerages have commented on COR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 400 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $48,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,539. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $726,969 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $100,427,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,343,000 after acquiring an additional 98,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $133.75. The company had a trading volume of 663,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.