Cormark Increases Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cormark to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.90.
Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$9.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,603.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$9.76.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
