Cormark Increases Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target to C$11.00

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price raised by research analysts at Cormark to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.25 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.90.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$9.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,603.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$1.28 and a one year high of C$9.76.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

