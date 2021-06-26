CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 28th

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $882.65 on Friday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $662.04 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 150.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSGP. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.90 target price (up from $35.90) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,940,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,503,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,235,550,000 after purchasing an additional 209,224 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,147,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,066,000 after purchasing an additional 669,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,048,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,036,000 after buying an additional 69,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 977,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,024,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

