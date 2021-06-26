County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICBK shares. Maxim Group cut shares of County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of County Bancorp from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.94. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $209.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.64%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

