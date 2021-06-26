Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.54 ($78.28).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR:1COV traded down €0.46 ($0.54) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €54.12 ($63.67). 603,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. Covestro has a one year low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €55.94.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

