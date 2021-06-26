Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stake Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 253.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,998,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth $38,003,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,293,000 after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,927,000 after acquiring an additional 754,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

CVET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,471 shares in the company, valued at $483,917.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,690 shares of company stock worth $1,564,567. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Covetrus stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

