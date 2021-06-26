Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.15 and last traded at $42.19. Approximately 1,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 701,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

COWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cowen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cowen by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,222,000 after buying an additional 673,684 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter worth $13,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter worth $7,312,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $5,273,000.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

