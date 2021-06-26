Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 16,820 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 62.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 77,989 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 56,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,291,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 536,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.94.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.15.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

