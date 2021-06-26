Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.29% of Core-Mark worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Core-Mark by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Core-Mark by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

