Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.10% of New Residential Investment worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NRZ. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.75 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.91.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 48.05% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.