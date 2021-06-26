Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.87 Million Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $1,813,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.95. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

