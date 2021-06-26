Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,398 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Shares of NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $154.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

