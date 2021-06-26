Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Monro were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monro by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Monro by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Monro by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 154,590 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of MNRO opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.54. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. Monro’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

