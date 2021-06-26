Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Valmont Industries worth $7,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $235.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.80 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.75.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

