Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 214,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of Ecolab worth $175,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.48. 3,544,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

