Credit Suisse AG Buys 197,480 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,480 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Stryker were worth $261,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 75,668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Stryker stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,544,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,731. The stock has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.47. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $172.35 and a one year high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

