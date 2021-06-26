Credit Suisse AG Has $3.04 Billion Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,399,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,839,681 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,038,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

BABA stock traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,383,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,355,088. The stock has a market cap of $618.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.32. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $204.39 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

