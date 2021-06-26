Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 96,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,775,459 shares.The stock last traded at $10.47 and had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CS. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 37.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,702,000 after buying an additional 1,241,159 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,498,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,482,000 after buying an additional 439,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 50.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,115,000 after buying an additional 667,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,064,000 after purchasing an additional 196,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

