Critical Analysis: Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) and Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novan has a beta of -0.05, indicating that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

65.9% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Novan shares are held by institutional investors. 47.3% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Novan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and Novan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$32.76 million ($1.81) -1.21 Novan $4.92 million 40.82 -$29.29 million ($2.60) -4.11

Novan has higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics. Novan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevi Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trevi Therapeutics and Novan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Novan 0 0 2 0 3.00

Trevi Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 402.28%. Novan has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential downside of 76.59%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than Novan.

Profitability

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and Novan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics N/A -103.16% -67.72% Novan -708.75% -1,050.18% -63.06%

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats Novan on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is developing Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus. It has a license agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine hydrochloride in any formulation; and Rutgers to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine for any human or animal use. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

About Novan

Novan, Inc., a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. The company also develops SB207, an anti-viral product candidate for the treatment of external genital warts; WH602, a nitric oxide-containing intravaginal gel to treat high-risk human papilloma virus (HPV); WH504, a non-gel formulation product candidate to treat high-risk HPV; and SB019 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. Novan, Inc. has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a strategic alliance with Orion Corporation. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

