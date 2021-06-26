Critical Comparison: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) versus BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ)

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BBQ alerts:

48.9% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for BBQ and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment 1 5 4 1 2.45

BBQ presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.65%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a consensus price target of $48.10, suggesting a potential upside of 18.21%. Given Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dave & Buster’s Entertainment is more favorable than BBQ.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ -5.93% -13.13% -2.57% Dave & Buster’s Entertainment -26.53% -71.79% -5.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BBQ and Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $121.44 million 1.26 $4.95 million N/A N/A Dave & Buster’s Entertainment $436.51 million 4.49 -$206.97 million ($4.70) -8.66

BBQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

BBQ has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BBQ beats Dave & Buster’s Entertainment on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of January 3, 2021, it had 145 brick and mortar locations, including 47 company-owned and 98 franchise-operated restaurants in 31 states and three countries, as well as seven company-owned Famous Dave's ghost kitchens in Granite City locations, and seven Famous Dave's franchisee ghost kitchens in another restaurant location or a shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 02, 2019, it owned and operated 125 venues in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.