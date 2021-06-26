Critical Comparison: Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05% American Public Education 7.30% 7.55% 6.26%

40.2% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and American Public Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 3.41 -$32.72 million ($0.89) -16.39 American Public Education $321.79 million 1.64 $18.82 million $1.25 22.61

American Public Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gaotu Techedu and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 2 2 0 0 1.50 American Public Education 0 1 6 0 2.86

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.51%. American Public Education has a consensus target price of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.36%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than American Public Education.

Risk & Volatility

Gaotu Techedu has a beta of -1.19, meaning that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Public Education beats Gaotu Techedu on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing, an associate degree in nursing, and an associate degree in medical laboratory technology. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

