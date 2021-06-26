Critical Comparison: StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) vs. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StageZero Life Sciences -200.26% N/A -165.13% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares StageZero Life Sciences and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StageZero Life Sciences $4.15 million 5.97 -$6.86 million N/A N/A Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.74 -$211.90 million $0.29 75.00

StageZero Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of StageZero Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StageZero Life Sciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 1 11 0 2.92

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $24.55, suggesting a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than StageZero Life Sciences.

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats StageZero Life Sciences on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood. The company's lead product is ColonSentry, a blood test to determine an individual's current risk for having colorectal cancer. It also offers Aristotle, a multi-cancer panel test for simultaneously screening for 10 cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer; and COVID PCR testing and blood test analysis. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. is headquartered in Richmond Hill, Canada.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

