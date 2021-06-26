Critical Review: Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) and Its Rivals

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ: MAXN) is one of 151 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Maxeon Solar Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million -$142.63 million -3.44 Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors $3.35 billion $587.24 million 20.44

Maxeon Solar Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies -19.13% -36.59% -15.70% Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors -23.21% 1.50% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Maxeon Solar Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies Competitors 2110 8335 15491 646 2.55

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.13%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 6.79%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Maxeon Solar Technologies peers beat Maxeon Solar Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

