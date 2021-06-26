CROAT Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. CROAT has a total market cap of $173,454.14 and approximately $7.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CROAT has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 87,868,591 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

