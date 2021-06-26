Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7,242 ($94.62). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 7,218 ($94.30), with a volume of 302,857 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,105.56 ($79.77).

Get Croda International alerts:

The company has a market cap of £10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,879.80.

In other Croda International news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,382 ($83.38), for a total value of £26,166.20 ($34,186.31). Also, insider Tom Brophy purchased 299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,613 ($86.40) per share, for a total transaction of £19,772.87 ($25,833.38). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 303 shares of company stock worth $2,003,915.

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.