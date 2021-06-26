Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7,242 ($94.62). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 7,218 ($94.30), with a volume of 302,857 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,105.56 ($79.77).
The company has a market cap of £10.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,879.80.
About Croda International (LON:CRDA)
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
