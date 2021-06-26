Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228,033 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $18,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCRN stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.37 million, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

