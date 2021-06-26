Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Crown were worth $77,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

CCK stock opened at $102.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

