Crowns (CWS) Price Reaches $4.86 on Major Exchanges

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. Crowns has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and $599,599.00 worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.86 or 0.00015354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00052136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00574005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,362 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Buying and Selling Crowns

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.