Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up to $65.41

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.41, but opened at $67.36. Cryoport shares last traded at $65.41, with a volume of 38 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.08.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $246,311.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 737,851 shares of company stock worth $44,252,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,005,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $312,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

