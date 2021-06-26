CryptoSoul 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,967.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $220,435.81 and approximately $5,967.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00032060 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00196609 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00034350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00010866 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000123 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

