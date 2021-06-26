CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSLLY. Macquarie cut CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

CSL stock opened at $108.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. CSL has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $117.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.73.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

