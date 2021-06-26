CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $17.70 million and $105.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00050371 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001273 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00197982 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00034453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005905 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CRYPTO:CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,087,191 coins and its circulating supply is 140,087,191 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

