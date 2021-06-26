CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings per share of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.24 and the lowest is $1.85. CVS Health reported earnings of $2.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.47.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.08. 3,743,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,987. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,793,109.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,713 shares of company stock worth $32,831,195 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in CVS Health by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,040,000 after acquiring an additional 211,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

