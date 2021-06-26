CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,507,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 143,380 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $339,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $4,793,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,109.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,713 shares of company stock valued at $32,831,195. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

