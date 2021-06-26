D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,096,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 975,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,953,000 after buying an additional 31,563 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 992.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 452,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after buying an additional 410,658 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

DHI stock opened at $88.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.