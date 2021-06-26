DA Davidson Increases County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Price Target to $37.00

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ICBK. Piper Sandler cut shares of County Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group cut shares of County Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp stock opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $209.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94. County Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that County Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 22.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 56.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $380,000. 28.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.