DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Investment analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.29.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $64.40 on Thursday. Affirm has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $4,203,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

