Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Darden Restaurants has decreased its dividend payment by 63.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $144.11 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.