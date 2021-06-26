Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at Truist

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by Truist from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.00.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.90. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $69.77 and a one year high of $149.73.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.67%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $138,877,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after acquiring an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.