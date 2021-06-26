Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,750,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, David M. Obstler sold 5,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $401,250.00.

DDOG stock opened at $106.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -757.52 and a beta of 1.00. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,780,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,472,000 after purchasing an additional 561,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Datadog by 311.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after purchasing an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Datadog by 5.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,449,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,542,000 after purchasing an additional 328,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

