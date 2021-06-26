Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.36 million.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $40.69 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.32.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,411 shares of company stock worth $6,475,087 in the last three months. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.