Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.36 million.

PLAY has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.32.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $227,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,411 shares of company stock worth $6,475,087. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.