DEAPcoin Price Tops $0.0051 on Exchanges (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.00 million and $1.44 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00052074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00571652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00037778 BTC.

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,113,058,227 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

