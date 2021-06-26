DECOIN (DTEP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $95,574.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. DECOIN has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $95,574.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.96 or 0.00347525 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008179 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 77,057,236 coins and its circulating supply is 55,006,325 coins. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

