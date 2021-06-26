Dennis H. Nelson Sells 15,000 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $637,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,671,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BKE opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.34. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.17.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $299.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.90 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in The Buckle by 27.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the first quarter worth $130,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

