Desjardins Increases The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target to C$4.25

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLNCF. Raymond James upgraded The Valens from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on The Valens from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

VLNCF stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The Valens has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

